Got a spare few minutes?

Pasefika Proud is a campaign aimed at eliminating family violence in our Pacific families and communities.

We need your help.

Head to our website www.pasefikaproud.co.nz and share your views on family violence.



This survey helps us understand your views on family violence as well as what services you have access to or may need.

Complete a survey that only takes a few minutes and join Pasefika Proud and end family violence in our Pacific families and communities.