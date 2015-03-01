This is MAVEN online!

Say goodbye to Pink Coconut - we've come up with something bigger and better, MAVEN online. By definition Maven is a trusted expert who shares their knowledge, and with our brand new publication we look to share the knowledge and wisdom of some of the Pacific communities most prominent talents.

This month is our POWERHOUSE ISSUE - we feature three outstanding Pacific women; Monique Faleafa, Fepuleai Margie Apa and Christine Nurminen.

Thomas Tarurongo Wynne shares his account of how sovereignty impacts across the Pacific region and Maven examines the world of the fa'afafine through the short documentary, Kweenz of Kelston, directed by Todd Karehana.

Click on the pic below to access!